Sheriff Staly Hosts 3rd Annual ‘Addressing Crime Together’ Meeting Virtually via Facebook Live; Announces New Transparency Pages on Website

On Thursday, August 27th at 6:00 p.m., Sheriff Rick Staly held the third annual public Addressing Crime Together (A.C.T.) meeting virtually via the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. The meeting went virtual instead of in-person because of COVID-19. At the meeting, Sheriff Staly discussed crime in Flagler County, impacts of COVID-19, the initiatives the Sheriff’s Office has made to improve public service, and agency plans for 2020. Approximately 1,900 people viewed the meeting virtually on Facebook and it was aired on WNZF News radio simultaneously.

During the meeting Sheriff Staly unveiled a new area of the FCSO webpage called “An Honor to Serve.” This series of webpages outlines the Agency’s use of defensive tactics, the training law enforcement and detention officers go through at the FCSO, and FCSO’s commitment to the community of Flagler County to remain transparent, accessible and engaged. This new webpage is available at flaglersheriff.com/an-honor-to-serve.

“I believe an informed and engaged community is a safer community,” Sheriff Staly said. “Transparency is key at the Sheriff’s Office and this annual meeting is a time for the community to hear firsthand what is going on at their Sheriff’s Office, the new advancements in technology and policing, the current crime trends, and ways the community can partner with us to keep our neighborhoods safe. I appreciate everyone who tuned in live to hear the meeting. If you missed it, feel free to visit our Facebook page and re-watch the meeting when you have time.”

The A.C.T. took place on Thursday, August 27th virtually via Facebook LIVE at 6 p.m. The Power Point presentation shown during the live meeting is available here: 2020 ACT Meeting.