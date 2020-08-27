Report: Manufacturing In Florida Receives “D” Grade Again

Visit the Manufacturing Scorecard project website to view the performance history for each state and an archive of past reports with insight into the manufacturing industry. Photo credit Shutterstock licensed.

MUNCIE, IN – Florida retains a grade of D for its manufacturing sector in a new report from Ball State University. The 2020 Manufacturing Scorecard from Ball State’s Center for Business and Economic Research (CBER) analyzes how each state ranks among its peers in several areas of the economy that underlie the success of manufacturing and logistics.

Visit the Manufacturing Scorecard project website to view the performance history for each state and an archive of past reports with insight into the manufacturing industry: mfgscorecard.cberdata.org

The state’s other scores (comparing 2019 to 2020):

Logistics: C to C+

Human capital: C+ to B

Worker benefit costs: B to C+

Tax climate: A

Expected Fiscal Liability: B

Global reach: D

Sector diversification: B to B-

Productivity and innovation: C

