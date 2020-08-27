BusinessEconomyLocal

Report: Manufacturing In Florida Receives “D” Grade Again

By George McGregor
Manufacturing
Photo credit Shutterstock licensed.

MUNCIE, IN – Florida retains a grade of D for its manufacturing sector in a new report from Ball State University. The 2020 Manufacturing Scorecard from Ball State’s Center for Business and Economic Research (CBER) analyzes how each state ranks among its peers in several areas of the economy that underlie the success of manufacturing and logistics. 

The state’s other scores (comparing 2019 to 2020): 

  • Logistics: C to C+ 
  • Human capital: C+ to B 
  • Worker benefit costs: B to C+ 
  • Tax climate: A 
  • Expected Fiscal Liability: B 
  • Global reach: D 
  • Sector diversification: B to B- 
  • Productivity and innovation: C 
Founded in 1918 and located in Muncie, Ball State University is one of Indiana’s premier universities and an economic driver for the state. Ball State’s 22,500 students come from all over Indiana, the nation, and the world. The 790-acre campus is large enough to accommodate first-rate facilities and 19 NCAA Division I sports, but our welcoming and inclusive campus is small enough to ensure the friendliness, personal attention, and access that are the hallmarks of the University. Destination 2040: Our Flight Path establishes Ball State’s ambitious goals for our second century. We Fly! 

