Rasmussen Reports: Democrat Support For President Trump Increases By 43% In One Week

By Joe Mcdermott
Donald Trump
Rasmussen just released the results of their most recent poll, showing a sharp increase in support for President Trump over the past week, especially among Democrats. Editorial credit: Evan El-Amin / Shutterstock.com, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – New polling results released Thursday by Rasmussen Reports show that support for President Trump, especially among Black Americans and Democrats is seeing an increase. Now that Gallup has quit the field, Rasmussen Reports is the only nationally recognized public opinion firm that still tracks President Trump’s job approval ratings daily.

Rasmussen just released the results of their most recent poll, showing a sharp increase in support for President Trump over the past week, especially among Democrats. Last week, Rasmussen reported that support for President Trump with Democrat voters was at 14%. This week, 20% of Democrats say they support President Trump, a 43% increase in only one week.

Rasmussen Reports has been a pioneer in the use of automated telephone polling techniques, but many other firms still utilize their own operator-assisted technology (see methodology).

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®.

