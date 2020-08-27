Rasmussen Reports: Democrat Support For President Trump Increases By 43% In One Week

Rasmussen just released the results of their most recent poll, showing a sharp increase in support for President Trump over the past week, especially among Democrats. Editorial credit: Evan El-Amin / Shutterstock.com, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – New polling results released Thursday by Rasmussen Reports show that support for President Trump, especially among Black Americans and Democrats is seeing an increase. Now that Gallup has quit the field, Rasmussen Reports is the only nationally recognized public opinion firm that still tracks President Trump’s job approval ratings daily.

Rasmussen just released the results of their most recent poll, showing a sharp increase in support for President Trump over the past week, especially among Democrats. Last week, Rasmussen reported that support for President Trump with Democrat voters was at 14%. This week, 20% of Democrats say they support President Trump, a 43% increase in only one week.

Lifelong Democrat tells C-SPAN: “after watching the convention tonight…I am definitely changing my vote to Republican” pic.twitter.com/zGAqVAnM6q — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 25, 2020

Rasmussen Reports has been a pioneer in the use of automated telephone polling techniques, but many other firms still utilize their own operator-assisted technology (see methodology).