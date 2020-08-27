UNREAL: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Calls For No Presidential Debates; “I Don’t Think Biden Should ‘Dignify’ Conversation With Donald Trump”

WASHINGTON, D.C. – While speaking to reporters on Thursday morning, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi called for the cancellation of the presidential debates between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden. Are we now in the Twilight Zone?

“I don’t think there should be any debates,” the Speaker said.

“I do not think that the President of the United States has comported himself in a way that anybody should, has any association with truth, evidence, data and facts. I wouldn’t legitimize a conversation with him, nor a debate in terms of the presidency of the United States,” Pelosi added. “Now I know that the Biden campaign thinks in a different way about this.”

“But I just felt that what he did in 2016, was disgraceful, stalking Hillary Clinton like that, I was disappointed in the President with that, go back to your station, you know, you have your own podium, she has hers. So I think that he’ll probably act in a way that is beneath the dignity of the presidency; he does that every day. But I think it will also belittle what the debates are supposed to be about. And they are not to be about skullduggery on the part of somebody who has no respect for the office he holds, much less the democratic process. Why else would he try to undermine the elections in the manner in which he is doing? So, if Joe Biden asked me what I thought about it, I don’t think that he should dignify that conversation with Donald Trump.”