PoliticsSocietyU.S. News

UNREAL: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Calls For No Presidential Debates; “I Don’t Think Biden Should ‘Dignify’ Conversation With Donald Trump”

By Joe Mcdermott
[ADVERTISEMENT] Amazon Best Sellers: Most Popular Books Based On Sales (Updated Hourly)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – While speaking to reporters on Thursday morning, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi called for the cancellation of the presidential debates between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden. Are we now in the Twilight Zone?

“I don’t think there should be any debates,” the Speaker said.

“I do not think that the President of the United States has comported himself in a way that anybody should, has any association with truth, evidence, data and facts. I wouldn’t legitimize a conversation with him, nor a debate in terms of the presidency of the United States,” Pelosi added. “Now I know that the Biden campaign thinks in a different way about this.”

“But I just felt that what he did in 2016, was disgraceful, stalking Hillary Clinton like that, I was disappointed in the President with that, go back to your station, you know, you have your own podium, she has hers. So I think that he’ll probably act in a way that is beneath the dignity of the presidency; he does that every day. But I think it will also belittle what the debates are supposed to be about. And they are not to be about skullduggery on the part of somebody who has no respect for the office he holds, much less the democratic process. Why else would he try to undermine the elections in the manner in which he is doing? So, if Joe Biden asked me what I thought about it, I don’t think that he should dignify that conversation with Donald Trump.”

Comment via Facebook

Disclaimer: News articles on this site contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself or the views of the owners of The Published Reporter®. Any charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and fact checking policies, in addition to our terms of service.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Broward Sheriff’s Office Kicks Off “Road 2 Safety”…

Joe Mcdermott

The Naked Communist: Exposing Communism and Restoring…

Gene Van Shaar

Detectives Need Public’s Assistance In Locating Man Missing…

Joe Mcdermott
1 of 650