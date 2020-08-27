CrimeLocalSociety

Miami-Dade Police Department’s Homicide Bureau Investigating Shooting That Resulted In One Man Dead; Suspect Shooter Remains At Large

By Joe Mcdermott
MIAMI SHOOTING
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and transported the victim to Kendall Regional Trauma Center, where he succumbed to his injuries. Several people were detained to determine their involvement, if any. The subject or subjects remain at large.

MIAMI, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department, Homicide Bureau is investigating a shooting that resulted in one man dead. According to investigators, an argument ensued inside a barber shop and continued in the shopping center parking lot at S.W. 8 Street & S.W. 107 Avenue where the subject shot the victim multiple times. The subject then fled in white vehicle in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477. Visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select “Give a Tip”

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®.

