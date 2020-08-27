Miami-Dade Police Department’s Homicide Bureau Investigating Shooting That Resulted In One Man Dead; Suspect Shooter Remains At Large

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and transported the victim to Kendall Regional Trauma Center, where he succumbed to his injuries. Several people were detained to determine their involvement, if any. The subject or subjects remain at large.

MIAMI, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department, Homicide Bureau is investigating a shooting that resulted in one man dead. According to investigators, an argument ensued inside a barber shop and continued in the shopping center parking lot at S.W. 8 Street & S.W. 107 Avenue where the subject shot the victim multiple times. The subject then fled in white vehicle in an unknown direction.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and transported the victim to Kendall Regional Trauma Center, where he succumbed to his injuries. Several people were detained to determine their involvement, if any. The subject or subjects remain at large.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477. Visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select “Give a Tip”