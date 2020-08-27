CrimeLocalSociety

Cape Coral Man, 45, Charged with Twenty Counts of Possession of Child Pornography; Held on $200,000 Bond, Sheriff Calls Case “Sickening”

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Marshall Allen Faulkner
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit and members of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force assumed the investigation and verified Marshall Faulkner, 45, to be the suspect. During the investigation, Detectives and Digital Forensic Specialists learned Faulkner’s personal laptop contained numerous images of child pornography.

CAPE CORAL FL, – On August 14, 2020, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation after receiving a tip in reference to an individual having numerous images of child sexual exploitative material. The tip identified Marshall Allen Faulkner, 45, of Cape Coral, as the suspect.

“This case is sickening,” stated Sheriff Carmine Marceno. “We received this tip and immediately went to work. I couldn’t be more proud of the Special Victims detectives and the Digital Forensics Unit for their outstanding work.”

On August 26, 2020, Detectives executed a search warrant on Faulkner’s residence. Special Victims Detectives located an SD card within the residence, which contained additional images of child pornography.

Marshall Faulkner was subsequently arrested and charged with twenty counts of possession of obscene material, depiction of child sexual conduct with a $10,000 bond for each charge amounting to $200,000. According to country arrest records, Faulkner remains in custody at this time.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

