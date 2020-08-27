SHERIFF: Violent, Career Criminal Behind Bars For Narcotics related Charges “If You Peddle Poison In Lee County, You Will Go To Jail”

Detectives located Rodrick Kanrad Campbell, 24, on August 26th, 2020, and took him into custody. During his intake process, Campbell threatened detectives with death and physical harm. This violent statement led to him receiving an additional charge for threating a law enforcement officer with serious bodily harm.

FORT MYERS, FL – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit is continuously conducting thorough and extensive investigations into illegal narcotic activity within Lee County. One investigation, in particular, put Rodrick Kanrad Campbell, a violent, career criminal behind bars for narcotics-related charges.

During their investigation, narcotics detectives learned that Campbell, 24, was selling Fentanyl in the Charleston Park Community. Detectives conducted an undercover narcotics transaction, in which Campbell sold Fentanyl. This transaction occurred within close proximity to a church, which is a statutory enhancement to the criminal charge.

With this information, detectives issued a warrant for Campbell’s arrest, charging him with Sale and Possession of Fentanyl within 1000 feet of a Church.

“I will not tolerate my family members being threatened,” stated Sheriff Carmine Marceno. “This convicted criminal is back behind bars where he belongs. I have said it all along, if you peddle poison in Lee County, you will go to jail.”

Stay connected with The Published Reporter® - like/follow us: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter - thank you!

Detectives located Campbell on August 26th, 2020, and took him into custody. During his intake process, Campbell threatened detectives with death and physical harm. This violent statement led to him receiving an additional charge for threating a law enforcement officer with serious bodily harm.