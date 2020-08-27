Broward Sheriff’s Office Kicks Off “Road 2 Safety” Initiative With Important Child Bike Safety Tips With Public Service Announcement Video

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – More children and families are taking to two wheels this summer, riding their bikes to spend quality family time together outside during the COVID-19 pandemic or to get some exercise. But no matter the reason, bicycle safety is always in season.

Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony is reminding parents and children to follow several important, and potentially life-saving, tips when cycling. A new initiative called the Road 2 Safety from the Broward Sheriff’s Office offers helpful tips for children to avoid injury, maintain proper bike equipment and obey traffic laws while enjoying a bike ride.

Sheriff Tony wants parents and kids to remember the following bicycle safety tips:

Always wear a properly fitted bicycle helmet.

Be safe and be seen – wear bright colored clothing & use bike reflectors.

Check your equipment to ensure brakes & tires work properly.

Remember to ride with the flow of traffic.

Children should always ride with an adult.

For more tips and important safety information, check out the PSA below.

Stay connected with The Published Reporter® - like/follow us: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter - thank you!

These bicycle safety tips are the first initiative in Broward Sheriff Office’s Road 2 Safety project, which is designed to protect residents, their families and their property. In the coming months, the Broward Sheriff’s Office will roll out safety programs focused on protecting seniors from scams, protecting children in cars, safeguarding homes from fire and ensuring shopping safety during the holidays.

By signing up for the Road 2 Safety program, you’ll receive important emails, safety tips and public safety announcements such as this one about bicycle safety. Click here to sign up for the Road2 Safety.