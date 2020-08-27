Arrest Made In Arson of Tamarac Family Dollar Store

Detectives say Walking Delice, 41, confessed to the crime and faces one count of arson to a occupied structure in the first degree and two counts of arson to a structure in the second degree. Country records indicate Delice remains in custody at the Broward County Main Jail with a bond of $100,000.

TAMARAC, FL – Investigators with the Broward Sheriff’s Office fugitive unit arrested a man on Wednesday, August 26 on charges related to a business related arson. According to the report, shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday, July 12, Broward Regional Communications received a call regarding a fire at the Family Dollar store located at 3150 W. Commercial Blvd. in Tamarac.

When Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived, they learned that a male subject, later identified as Walking Delice, 41, had entered the business and intentionally set the fire. Tamarac Fire Rescue and multiple other fire departments, including Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue, were dispatched to tackle the flames.

Through an integrated response, the agencies were able to extinguish the fire successfully. No injuries were reported. Broward Sheriff’s Office violent crimes detectives and the State Fire Marshal Office also responded to the scene to investigate.

Through proactive investigative methods, Delice was later identified, located and arrested. Detectives say Delice confessed to the crime and faces one count of arson to a occupied structure in the first degree and two counts of arson to a structure in the second degree. Country records indicate Delice remains in custody at the Broward County Main Jail with a bond of $100,000.