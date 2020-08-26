Detectives Need Public’s Assistance In Locating Man Missing Since August 18; Last Seen In Pompano Beach

Leon Butler is approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall, 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing an orange shirt and blue jeans. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Christopher Blankenship with BSO’s Missing Persons Unit at 954-321-4268.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 36-year-old Leon Butler. According to Broward County Sheriff’s Office detectives, Butler was last seen around 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 18 in a 2015 white Infiniti Q50S with Florida tag CTD7896 near the area of 620 N.W. 15th Ave. in Pompano Beach.

