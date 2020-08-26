CrimeLocalSociety

Dania Beach Detectives Seize Drugs, Money & Firearm Following Domestic Violence Call; Three Charged, 8 Pounds of Marijuana, Pills, $5,500 Cash

By Joe Mcdermott
DANIA BEACH, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies in the Dania Beach District busted a drug house, took three men into custody and seized drugs, cash and a firearm after responding to a domestic disturbance call on Monday afternoon. 

According to authorities, deputies responded to 19 N.E. Third Street shortly after 3 p.m. on Monday following a 911 call reporting that Kevin Murray, 26, of Dania Beach, pointed a gun at a woman and battered her. Once deputies arrived, they detained Murray and two other men, Demerian Hudson, 20, of Lauderhill and Jaamin Tyndale, 18, of Davie. Detectives, along with members of the Dania Beach Crime Suppression Team, obtained a search warrant for the residence and discovered more than 8 pounds of marijuana, approximately 35 alprazolam pills, $5,500 in cash and a firearm inside. 

Murray faces numerous criminal charges, including aggravated assault domestic violence, felony battery domestic violence and possession with intent to sell cannabis. Tyndale is charged with possession of cannabis over 20 grams and possession with intent to sell cannabis. Hudson is accused of possession of oxycodone and violating his probation for grand theft auto. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

