Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty Collects Backpacks for Local Children; Hosts 21st Annual Backpack Challenge

From left, Realtor Caroline Holder and Managing Broker Holly Hayes of the company’s Ponte Vedra/Nocatee office. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty collected 268 new backpacks filled with school supplies during its 21st Annual Backpack Challenge.

JACKSONVILLE, FL – Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty collected 268 backpacks filled with school supplies for Northeast Florida children during its 21st Annual Backpack Challenge.

The backpacks and school supplies were donated to students throughout Northeast Florida in partnership with the Boys and Girls Club of Northeast Florida, Operation New Hope, Orange Park Junior High School, Osceola Elementary School in St. Augustine, and USO of Greater Jacksonville. The company also donated additional school supplies to Osceola Elementary for teachers to use in their classrooms.

During the campaign, new backpacks and school supplies were collected at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty offices throughout Northeast Florida. The backpacks were purchased for local students in kindergarten through grade 12 and filled with school supplies. Studies have shown that students beginning the school year with a new backpack and school supplies sets the foundation for academic success.

“We are thankful for the generous donations we received from our Realtors, employees, clients and the community during the Backpack Challenge,” said President and CEO Christy Budnick. “This school year is going to be different for many children, making it more important than ever for students to have the tools they need for success. We truly appreciate the support to help make a difference in the lives of children and families in our communities.”

From left, Operation New Hope Program Director Reggie Fullwood and Program Manager Corvus Whitaker receive donations at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty’s home office.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty

Under the leadership of President and Chief Executive Officer Christy Budnick and Founder and Chairman Linda H. Sherrer, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty is one of the most dynamic and respected real estate firms in Northeast Florida. Founded in 1988, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty has a team of more than 425 real estate professionals in nine offices throughout Northeast Florida. The company operates a corporate relocation division, a new home and condominium sales division, Florida Network Property Management, Gibraltar Title Services, LLC and Prosperity Home Mortgage, LLC.

In 2019, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty achieved more than $1.2 billion in closed sales. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty ranks as one of the Top 25 companies in the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network, which received “Highest Overall Satisfaction for Repeat Home Buyers Among National Full Service Real Estate Firms” in the J.D. Power 2018 Home Buyer/Seller Satisfaction StudySM. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty is a wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America, a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate and the nation’s largest homeownership services company.

For more information about Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty, visit www.FloridaNetworkRealty.com or call (904) 296-6400.