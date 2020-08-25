Seven Day Search Ends In Arrest Of Suspect Wanted For Attempted Murder Of Broward Sheriff’s Deputy

Late Monday night, the suspect wanted by Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives, Marquel Mathis, turned himself into law enforcement a week after the shooting. He was taken into custody at the Broward County Main Jail without incident. Mathis is charged with attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer with a firearm.

Mathis was under an ongoing investigation for felony narcotics charges. On Tuesday, August 18, detectives were conducting surveillance when Mathis exited the residence and noticed them. One of the detectives identified himself as a law enforcement officer to Mathis. That’s when, investigators say, Mathis took a handgun from his waistband and fired a shot toward the detective, striking a wall adjacent to where he was standing.

Mathis then went back inside the apartment and, a short time, later fled on foot. Deputies with the Pompano Beach district, K-9, SWAT and Aviation responded to the scene. No deputies were injured, and no other injuries were reported. A firearm was recovered on scene. Mathis is charged with attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer with a firearm.