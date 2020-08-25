CrimeLocalSociety

Service Dog Trained to Detect Blood Sugar Levels Stolen from Lehigh Acres Home; Six Month Old Serbian Rottweiler Named Kairo

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Despite an extensive search in the neighborhood and surrounding area, Kairo has yet to be found and his owner, and law enforcement, believe he was intentionally stolen. Kairo is a service dog who was being trained to detect blood sugar levels. He is black and rust in color and was last seen wearing a solid blue leather collar with metal military style dog tags.  

LEHIGH ACRES, FL – Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding a service dog who was stolen from a Lehigh Acres family just over a week ago. The victim said her six month old Serbian Rottweiler named Kairo went missing from her home on Crossman Avenue South in the early afternoon of Thursday, August 13th.

The victim said she let Kairo out into the front yard around 1 p.m. to relieve himself and that there were no concerns because he has been trained to stay on the property. Roughly 10 minutes later, Kairo had disappeared.

Anyone who has seen Kairo, or who may have seen a suspicious vehicle in that neighborhood, is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000. Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or on the P3Tips mobile app.

