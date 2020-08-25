LocalPoliticsU.S. News

Roger Stone Speaks at The Republican Club 45 USA Meeting in Palm Beach County on Monday, August 24; Details On Now Debunked Russian Probe

By Joe Mcdermott
WEST PALM BEACH, FL – On Monday August 24, 2020, The Palm Beach County Republican Club 45 USA held its monthly meeting at the Palm Beach Hilton Hotel on Australian Boulevard in West Palm Beach, where keynote speaker Roger Stone spoke to a passionate Trump supporting audience about the now debunked Russian Probe and the hopeful reelection of President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

Stone was introduced by Palm Beach County Committeeman and Trump Club 45 President Joe Budd. Stone began by stating he was able to speak to the audience based on the courageous act of clemency by President Donald Trump for a ‘baseless investigation and prosecution’ by the FBI through the Russian Collusion investigation and the Mueller investigation.

“I am able to be with you tonight solely because of a courageous act of clemency in which the President of the United States on the basis of both mercy and justice commuted my sentence because I was the last victim of a political prosecution for which never should have happened,” Stone said. “We now know based on declassified documents which were ultimately released, because of the horrific efforts of Rick Ronell who is serving as the acting GNI director that the entire muller investigation had no legal basis, that there was no evidence of collusion between the Russian state and the Trump campaign; this was just the first of three efforts,  to undo the results of the 2016 election.”

In November 2019, subsequent to the Mueller report and Special Counsel investigation, Stone was convicted on seven counts, including witness tampering and lying to investigators. On February 20, 2020, he was sentenced to 40 months in federal prison. The sentence was commuted by President Donald Trump on July 10, 2020.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®.

