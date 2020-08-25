CrimeLocalSociety

Miami Detectives Investigating Shooting That Resulted In One Man Dead

By Joe Mcdermott
According to investigators, a passerby observed a male lying on the ground suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He immediately called 911 and attempted to provide first aid.

MIAMI, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department, Homicide Bureau is investigating a shooting that resulted in one man dead on Monday, August 24, 2020 at approximately 5:40 p.m.. According to investigators, a passerby observed a male lying on the ground suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He immediately called 911 and attempted to provide first aid.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and determined the victim deceased on the scene. The preliminary investigation revealed that several males were seen running from the scene, entered an unknown vehicle and fled eastbound on SW 40 Street. Due to the time of day, investigators are confident that someone may have seen something and are seeking the assistance of the community in obtaining any information regarding this incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers (305)471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477
Visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select “Give a Tip”

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®.

