CrimeLocalSociety

Lee County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Info On Missing Lehigh Acres Teen; Last Seen Monday on Black Cruiser Bike

By Jessica Mcfadyen
[ADVERTISEMENT] Amazon Best Sellers: Most Popular Books Based On Sales (Updated Hourly)

Brian Tapanes, 18, of Lehigh Acres, was last seen yesterday Monday, August 24, 2020, leaving his residence on a black cruiser bike. He was wearing a blue Nike shirt and black shorts and has on a silver necklace with a large eagle charm on it.
Brian Tapanes, 18, of Lehigh Acres, was last seen yesterday Monday, August 24, 2020, leaving his residence on a black cruiser bike. He was wearing a blue Nike shirt and black shorts and has on a silver necklace with a large eagle charm on it.

LEHIGH ACRES, FL – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing endangered Lehigh Acres man. Brian Tapanes, 18, is a Hispanic man with brown eyes and brown hair. He is 5’11” and weighs about 145 pounds.

Tapanes was last seen yesterday Monday, August 24, 2020, leaving his residence on a black cruiser bike. He was wearing a blue Nike shirt and black shorts and has on a silver necklace with a large eagle charm on it. If you have any information regarding the location of Tapanes, please call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 239-477-1000.

Comment via Facebook

Disclaimer: News articles on this site contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself or the views of the owners of The Published Reporter®. Any charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and fact checking policies, in addition to our terms of service.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Trump Is Sending Fast, Cheap COVID Tests to Nursing Homes —…

Rachana Pradhan

Senate Intelligence Committee Report On Russian Collusion Is…

Roger Stone

Pedestrian Killed on Hooker Highway in Belle Glade

Joe Mcdermott
1 of 510