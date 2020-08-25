Lee County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Info On Missing Lehigh Acres Teen; Last Seen Monday on Black Cruiser Bike

Brian Tapanes, 18, of Lehigh Acres, was last seen yesterday Monday, August 24, 2020, leaving his residence on a black cruiser bike. He was wearing a blue Nike shirt and black shorts and has on a silver necklace with a large eagle charm on it.

LEHIGH ACRES, FL – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing endangered Lehigh Acres man. Brian Tapanes, 18, is a Hispanic man with brown eyes and brown hair. He is 5’11” and weighs about 145 pounds.

Tapanes was last seen yesterday Monday, August 24, 2020, leaving his residence on a black cruiser bike. He was wearing a blue Nike shirt and black shorts and has on a silver necklace with a large eagle charm on it. If you have any information regarding the location of Tapanes, please call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 239-477-1000.