South Florida FBI Offers $10,000 Reward for Information About Missing Person Leila Cavett

MIAMI, FL – The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000.00 for information leading to the location of 21-year-old mother Leila Cavett, who mysteriously disappeared on or about July 25, 2020.

“The FBI is actively seeking information relating to the whereabouts of Leila Cavett,” said George L. Piro, special agent in charge, FBI Miami. “We are still relentlessly investigating the circumstances surrounding her disappearance. Any information, no matter how seemingly insignificant, may be important to finding Leila. We thank those who have already provided information and urge other members of our community to come forward.”

The video contains seven clips of Leila and/or her movements as follows:

Clip 1: Leila’s Chevrolet pickup truck traveling from North side of RaceTrac gas station (5800 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood, Florida 33021) to West side of gas station on the afternoon of July 25th at approximately 2:20 p.m.

Clip 2: Leila exiting a four door Lexus sedan on the north side of RaceTrac gas station (5800 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood, Florida 33021) on the afternoon of July 25th at approximately 3:06 p.m.

Clip 3: Leila inside the convenience store of the RaceTrac gas station (5800 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood, Florida 33021) on the afternoon of July 25th at approximately 3:09 p.m.

Clip 4: Leila inside the Race Track convenience store (5800 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood, Florida 33021) on July 25th at approximately 10:16 p.m. These are the last known images of Leila Cavett.

Clip 5: Additional images of Leila’s pickup truck.

Clip 6: Additional images of the Lexus.

Clip 7: FBI tip information.

If anyone has any information as to the whereabouts of Leila Cavett, please call FBI Miami at 1-800-CALL-FBI or go to FBI.GOV/TIPS. The FBI along with the Miramar Police Department and Hollywood Police Department continue their investigation. No further information is available at this time.