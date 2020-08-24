CrimeLocalPress Releases

South Florida FBI Offers $10,000 Reward for Information About Missing Person Leila Cavett

By George McGregor
[ADVERTISEMENT] Amazon Best Sellers: Most Popular Books Based On Sales (Updated Hourly)

MIAMI, FL – The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000.00 for information leading to the location of 21-year-old mother Leila Cavett, who mysteriously disappeared on or about July 25, 2020.

“The FBI is actively seeking information relating to the whereabouts of Leila Cavett,” said George L. Piro, special agent in charge, FBI Miami. “We are still relentlessly investigating the circumstances surrounding her disappearance. Any information, no matter how seemingly insignificant, may be important to finding Leila. We thank those who have already provided information and urge other members of our community to come forward.”

The video contains seven clips of Leila and/or her movements as follows:

  • Clip 1: Leila’s Chevrolet pickup truck traveling from North side of RaceTrac gas station (5800 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood, Florida 33021) to West side of gas station on the afternoon of July 25th at approximately 2:20 p.m.
  • Clip 2: Leila exiting a four door Lexus sedan on the north side of RaceTrac gas station (5800 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood, Florida 33021) on the afternoon of July 25th at approximately 3:06 p.m.
  • Clip 3: Leila inside the convenience store of the RaceTrac gas station (5800 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood, Florida 33021) on the afternoon of July 25th at approximately 3:09 p.m.
  • Clip 4: Leila inside the Race Track convenience store (5800 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood, Florida 33021) on July 25th at approximately 10:16 p.m. These are the last known images of Leila Cavett.
  • Clip 5: Additional images of Leila’s pickup truck.
  • Clip 6: Additional images of the Lexus.
  • Clip 7: FBI tip information.

If anyone has any information as to the whereabouts of Leila Cavett, please call FBI Miami at 1-800-CALL-FBI or go to FBI.GOV/TIPS. The FBI along with the Miramar Police Department and Hollywood Police Department continue their investigation. No further information is available at this time.

Stay connected with The Published Reporter® - like/follow us: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter - thank you!
Comment via Facebook

Disclaimer: News articles on this site contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself or the views of the owners of The Published Reporter®. Any charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and fact checking policies, in addition to our terms of service.

George McGregor

Mr. McGregor reviews and edits (if necessary) all press releases for The Published Reporter. Locally focused (Florida) press releases can be sent via email to media@publishedreporter.com and, if approved, will be published free of charge. There is no guarantee your release will be published; inclusion is at the discretion of editors. Please see our editorial guidelines and terms of service.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Volusia Sheriff’s Detectives Charge Deltona Man With…

Jessica Mcfadyen

Flagler County Sheriff’s Office Prepares for Traffic Safety…

Jessica Mcfadyen

WANTED: Pompano Beach Man, Marquel Mathis, 26, Wanted for…

Joe Mcdermott
1 of 310