Seminole County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Fatal Shooting That Left One Dead, One Injured In Altamonte Springs

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL – The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit is currently investigating a shooting that occurred overnight at 303 Teakwood Lane in unincorporated Altamonte Springs. According to authorities, at approximately 11:30 p.m., deputies responded to a shooting with injuries.

Upon arrival, they discovered two males had been shot. One of the victims, identified as Kyle Cornelius Scott, 33, of Longwood, died at the scene. The other victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. His name is not being released at this time as Florida law protects the identity of persons who witness a homicide for up to three years.

During the course of the investigation, detectives learned that four men were watching television in the carport area of the home when an unknown suspect fired multiple rounds from a handgun, striking the two victims. Detectives are working to identify the suspect who is still at large. At this time, it is not known what events lead up to the shooting; however, it is believed to be an isolated incident and not a random act.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office at (407) 665-6650 or Crimeline at (800) 423-TIPS (8477). Calls made to CrimeLine remain anonymous, and tips that lead to the felony arrest of suspects and/or the recovery of stolen property and drugs are eligible for cash rewards of up to $1,000.