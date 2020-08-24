CrimeLocalSociety

Pedestrian Killed on Hooker Highway in Belle Glade

By Joe Mcdermott
PEDESTRIAN KILLED

BELLE GLADE, FL – A pedestrian was killed while he was walking along Hooker Highway in the early morning hours of Thursday, August 20, 2020 in Belle Glade. According to the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 6:00 AM, James Moorehead, 48, of North Carolina, was driving a 2010 Ford F-150 Truck west on Hooker Highway in the area of Lakeside Medical Center.

The pedestrian, Daniel C Romero, 33, of Jacksonville FL, entered the roadway in the west bound lane and was struck by Moorehead. After impact Romero was thrown to the ground in the grass off the roadway and came to a rest under a guard rail. Moorehead was transported to Saint Mary’s Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 07:12 AM.

According to the report, no drugs or alcohol played a roll in the fatality and no charges were filed against the driver. The family of Romero was notified prior to release.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®.

