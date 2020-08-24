48 Citations Issued for Emergency Order Violations At Miami Warehouse Converted Into Strip Club, Hookah Lounge Operating As Nightclub

According to authorities, 31 civil citations were issued at 99 NW 166 Street while 17 civil citations issued at 14927 NW 7 Avenue relating to violations of the Mayor’s Covid-19 Emergency Orders.

MIAMI, FL – Miami-Dade Police Department Intracoastal District, in conjunction with the Miami-Dade County Office of Regulatory and Economic Resources (RER), conducted enforcement at two locations relating to the Mayor’s Covid-19 Emergency Orders.

Officers and inspectors, responded to a warehouse, located at 99 NW 166 Street. When they arrived, they discovered the warehouse had been converted into a strip club, complete with a stage, stripper pole, and bar. At this location, there were three arrests made and 31 civil citations issued.

Additionally, officers and inspectors responded to a business named Lowkeys Hookah Lounge & Eats, located at 14927 NW 7 Avenue. The event taking place was being advertised as a “backpack giveaway.” The location was found to be functioning as a nightclub, charging admission and selling alcohol. There were also several juveniles in attendance. As a result, there were three arrests made, 17 civil citations issued, and the juveniles were released to their parents.

