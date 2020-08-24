CrimeLocalSociety

Flagler County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Shooting at Vehicle Audio Business – Possible Stand Your Ground Case

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Flagler County Sheriff’s Office
“There were numerous witnesses to this shooting,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “At this point, detectives are still piecing together the sequence of events but preliminary information indicates this may be a ‘stand your ground’ case with a convicted felon that illegally had a stolen firearm. More information will be released as the investigation continues.”

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) responded to 15 Hargrove Lane Building 5E at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 22nd, to reports of a shooting. According to the authorities, a caller reported to dispatch that a man fired several rounds within a garage at another man. All parties were still on the scene.

The shooter, identified as 32-year-old Alan Presley Jr., was still on scene and cooperative with deputies and the investigation. The initial investigation revealed that the two parties involved had an argument prior to the shooting.

The victim was identified as 25-year-old Joshua Lemaster, who sustained gunshot wounds but is expected to survive. He was airlifted to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach by Flagler County’s Emergency FireFlight helicopter.

Two Search Warrants were served by detectives on the business and on the shooter’s vehicle. The search of the business found four spent shell casings along with THC concentrate, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. A firearm was located in the front seat of the shooter’s vehicle. A second firearm was recovered in the garage which was determined to be stolen from Volusia County. There were conflicting reports as to whether or not Lemaster had brandished a firearm during the argument.

Based on the preliminary investigation no arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

The shooter, Presley Jr., has a prior arrest history for Domestic Battery. The victim, Lemaster, has previous arrests in Flagler County for retail theft, carrying a concealed weapon, dealing in stolen property, lewd and lascivious battery, and violation of probation. He is a convicted felon and registered sex offender.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

