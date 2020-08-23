Miami Police Seeking Hit and Run Driver; Kia With Likely Front Damage, Involved Person, Luisa Fernanda Ahearn, 24; Killed 14 Year-Old Bicyclist

The driver failed to stop and render aid, instead fled the scene northbound on Collins Avenue and then westbound on 163 Street. Investigators have identified Luisa Fernanda Ahearn, 24, as one of the subjects involved, and are seeking the assistance of the community in providing information on her whereabouts. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.

MIAMI BEACH, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department, Traffic Homicide Unit, is investigating a hit and run crash that resulted in the death of a 14 year-old bicyclist. According to investigators, the child was crossing Collins Avenue at the 10200 block, when he was struck by the vehicle traveling northbound. The driver failed to stop and render aid, instead fled the scene northbound on Collins Avenue and then westbound on 163 Street.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the child to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The vehicle involved is a silver 2018 KIA Optima with windshield and right front end damage. Investigators have identified Luisa Fernanda Ahearn, 24, as one of the subjects involved, and are seeking the assistance of the community in providing information on her whereabouts.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers (305)471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 Visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select “Give a Tip”