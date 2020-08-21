CrimeLocalSociety

WANTED: Pompano Beach Man, Marquel Mathis, 26, Wanted for Attempted First-Degree Murder of Law Enforcement Officer With Firearm

By Joe Mcdermott
[ADVERTISEMENT] Amazon Best Sellers: Most Popular Books Based On Sales (Updated Hourly)

Marquel Mathis, 26,
Marquel Mathis, 26 is wanted for attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer with a firearm. Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to contact BSO Homicide Det. Zack Scott at 954-321-4214.

POMPANO BEACH, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are searching for a suspect who fired a gun at a detective Tuesday night in Pompano Beach. According to authorities, the suspect, Marquel Mathis, 26, was under an ongoing investigation for felony narcotics charges. On August 18, 2020 at approximately 9pm, detectives were conducting surveillance when Mathis exited a residence at 834 S.W. 10th Drive, Pompano Beach and noticed them.

One of the detectives identified himself as a law enforcement officer to Mathis. That’s when, investigators say, Mathis took a handgun from his waistband and fired a shot toward the detective, striking a wall adjacent to where he was standing. Mathis then went back inside the apartment and a short time later fled on foot. Deputies with the Pompano Beach district, K-9, SWAT and Aviation responded to the scene. 

No deputies were injured, and no other injuries were reported. A firearm was recovered on scene. Mathis is wanted for attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer with a firearm.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to contact BSO Homicide Det. Zack Scott at 954-321-4214. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. 

Stay connected with The Published Reporter® - like/follow us: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter - thank you!
Comment via Facebook

Disclaimer: News articles on this site contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself or the views of the owners of The Published Reporter®. Any charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and fact checking policies, in addition to our terms of service.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Charlotte County Man, Jason Depretis, 42, Lies About Cancer…

Jessica Mcfadyen

Republican NYS Senate Candidate David Franklin: Blasting His…

Robert Golomb

Daytona Beach Mother and Toddler Share Bond Over Surgery to…

Jessica Mcfadyen
1 of 503