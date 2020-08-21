Volusia Sheriff’s Detectives Charge Deltona Man With Possessing Child Porn; Suspect Charged With 35 Counts After FBI Undercover Investigation

According to authorities, James Glass, 30, of Deltona Florida, was arrested by Deltona Crime Suppression Team deputies Thursday on a warrant for possessing photos and videos containing child sexual abuse material.

DELTONA, FL – Volusia sheriff’s detectives have arrested a 30-year-old Deltona man and charged him with possessing child pornography. According to authorities, James Glass, 30, of Deltona Florida, was arrested by Deltona Crime Suppression Team deputies Thursday on a warrant for possessing photos and videos containing child sexual abuse material.

Detectives with the Sheriff’s Office Child Exploitation Unit (CEU) began investigating Glass in early July after being notified by the FBI of an active undercover investigation. On July 31, CEU detectives executed a search warrant at Glass’s home and seized multiple electronic devices belonging to Glass for further examination. This week, an arrest warrant was issued after forensics were completed on those devices.

Glass was arrested and transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail where he remains held on $350,000 bail. He is charged with 35 counts of possession of sexual performance by a child. This investigation is continuing. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office Child Exploitation Unit at (386) 323-3574.