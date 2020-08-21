CrimeLocalSociety

Volusia Sheriff’s Detectives Charge Deltona Man With Possessing Child Porn; Suspect Charged With 35 Counts After FBI Undercover Investigation

By Jessica Mcfadyen
[ADVERTISEMENT] Amazon Best Sellers: Most Popular Books Based On Sales (Updated Hourly)

According to authorities, James Glass, 30, of Deltona Florida, was arrested by Deltona Crime Suppression Team deputies Thursday on a warrant for possessing photos and videos containing child sexual abuse material.

DELTONA, FL – Volusia sheriff’s detectives have arrested a 30-year-old Deltona man and charged him with possessing child pornography. According to authorities, James Glass, 30, of Deltona Florida, was arrested by Deltona Crime Suppression Team deputies Thursday on a warrant for possessing photos and videos containing child sexual abuse material.

Detectives with the Sheriff’s Office Child Exploitation Unit (CEU) began investigating Glass in early July after being notified by the FBI of an active undercover investigation. On July 31, CEU detectives executed a search warrant at Glass’s home and seized multiple electronic devices belonging to Glass for further examination. This week, an arrest warrant was issued after forensics were completed on those devices.

Glass was arrested and transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail where he remains held on $350,000 bail. He is charged with 35 counts of possession of sexual performance by a child. This investigation is continuing. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office Child Exploitation Unit at (386) 323-3574.

Comment via Facebook

Disclaimer: News articles on this site contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself or the views of the owners of The Published Reporter®. Any charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and fact checking policies, in addition to our terms of service.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Broward Sheriff’sHomicide Sergeant Spots Suspect Who Fled…

Joe Mcdermott

Charlotte County Man, Jason Depretis, 42, Lies About Cancer…

Jessica Mcfadyen

Republican NYS Senate Candidate David Franklin: Blasting His…

Robert Golomb
1 of 504