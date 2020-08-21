Tips Needed to Track Down Parking Lot Shooters In Fort Myers

According to authorities, on Thursday, August 7th, a large party was held in the parking lot behind the McDonald’s, located on Palm Beach Boulevard and Buckingham Road in Fort Myers, which is also known to young adults as P Lot. Around 11:15 p.m., one or more suspects opened fire near the crowd, striking several vehicles and one person.

LEE COUNTY, FL – Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help identifying the persons responsible for a parking lot shooting earlier this month. According to authorities, on Thursday, August 7th, a large party was held in the parking lot behind the McDonald’s, located on Palm Beach Boulevard and Buckingham Road in Fort Myers, which is also known to young adults as P Lot. Around 11:15 p.m., one or more suspects opened fire near the crowd, striking several vehicles and one person.

Attendees said that at first they thought the noise was from fireworks, but soon realized it was from gunfire. In total, more than 20 casings were found in the parking lot. One female sustained a non-life threatening injury when a bullet ricocheted and struck her in the arm. In the nearly two weeks since the shootings, rumors have circulated on social media about possible suspects. However, Crime Stoppers is asking anyone with first hand knowledge of what led up to the shootings, as well as the persons responsible, to reach out anonymously 24/7. Tips can be made by calling 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or by visiting www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com to submit a tip online. There is also a P3Tips mobile app. All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.