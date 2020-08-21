PoliticsSocietyU.S. News

Rasmussen: President Trump’s Approval Rating Surges To 51% In Latest Figures Of Daily Presidential Tracking Poll; Trump Touts on Twitter

By Joe Mcdermott
Trump Touts on Twitter
Donald Trump when he spoke at a Edison New Jersey Hindu Indian-American rally for “Humanity United Against Terror” October 15, 2016, Edison, New Jersey. Editorial credit: Joseph Sohm / Shutterstock.com, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – New polling results released Thursday by Rasmussen Reports show that fifty-one percent (51%) of Likely U.S. Voters approve of President Trump’s job performance while forty-eight percent (47%) disapprove.

The Rasmussen Reports daily Presidential Tracking Poll sponsored by Liberty Nation for Friday shows that 51% of Likely U.S. Voters approve of President Trump’s job performance. Forty-seven percent (47%) disapprove. The latest figures include 38% who Strongly Approve of the job Trump is doing and 40% who Strongly Disapprove. This gives him a Presidential Approval Index rating of -2.

President Trump mentioned the accomplishment on Twitter late Thursday evening.

Now that Gallup has quit the field, Rasmussen Reports is the only nationally recognized public opinion firm that still tracks President Trump’s job approval ratings on a daily basis, accordnig to Rasmussen.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®.

