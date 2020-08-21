Rasmussen: President Trump’s Approval Rating Surges To 51% In Latest Figures Of Daily Presidential Tracking Poll; Trump Touts on Twitter

Donald Trump when he spoke at a Edison New Jersey Hindu Indian-American rally for “Humanity United Against Terror” October 15, 2016, Edison, New Jersey. Editorial credit: Joseph Sohm / Shutterstock.com, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – New polling results released Thursday by Rasmussen Reports show that fifty-one percent (51%) of Likely U.S. Voters approve of President Trump’s job performance while forty-eight percent (47%) disapprove.

The Rasmussen Reports daily Presidential Tracking Poll sponsored by Liberty Nation for Friday shows that 51% of Likely U.S. Voters approve of President Trump’s job performance. Forty-seven percent (47%) disapprove. The latest figures include 38% who Strongly Approve of the job Trump is doing and 40% who Strongly Disapprove. This gives him a Presidential Approval Index rating of -2.

President Trump mentioned the accomplishment on Twitter late Thursday evening.

Stay connected with The Published Reporter® - like/follow us: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter - thank you!

96% Approval Rating in the Republican Party. 51% Approval Rating overall in the Rasmussen Poll. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 21, 2020

Now that Gallup has quit the field, Rasmussen Reports is the only nationally recognized public opinion firm that still tracks President Trump’s job approval ratings on a daily basis, accordnig to Rasmussen.