New Trump Campaign Ad Blasts Biden for “47 Years of Failure”

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The latest Donald Trump campaign ad blasts career politician Joe Biden’s 47 years in Washington as failures saying, “we’ve had more than enough” and is running on YouTube and other social platforms including Twitter. Amazingly, neither have been taken down yet as ‘misinformation’.

The video titled “47 Years of Failure” focuses on the fact that Joe Biden has been in Washington for 47 years and has accomplished little to nothing.

Joe Biden spent nearly half a century in Washington as a career politician and all he has to show for it is a mountain of failures. Higher taxes on families, terrible trade deals, more illegal immigration, jobs shipped to China and Mexico – and he is still pushing the same tired, old, liberal ideas – according to the Trump campaign website.

The Trump campaign website lays out a list of failures as a review of Biden’s more than four decades in office and detailing what they say is his “abysmal job performance and poor judgement”

Biden oversaw the worst economic recovery since the Great Depression while he was vice president.

Biden voted for the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), killing millions of jobs and gutting American manufacturing.

Biden led the effort to give China “most favored nation” trade status, killing millions of American jobs.

Biden supported the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade deal, which would have killed hundreds of thousands of jobs and shrunk U.S. GDP.

Biden failed to hold China accountable, and instead spent years bowing to Beijing.

Biden oversaw the 2009 stimulus package, which failed to deliver the “shovel ready jobs” he promised.

Biden “did every possible thing wrong” responding to the 2009 H1N1 swine flu pandemic.

Biden failed to replenish the nation’s stockpile of N95 masks after the 2009 swine flu.

Biden sided with credit card companies over Americans struggling to pay their bills, authoring a law that made it harder for consumers to declare bankruptcy and helped create the student debt crisis.

Biden was “wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades,” according to Obama-Biden Defense Secretary Robert Gates.

Biden supported and defended the war in Iraq for years, and then lied about it.

Biden opposed the raid to bring Osama bin Laden to justice, and then lied about it.

Biden first suggested the failed “reset with Russia.”

Biden supported the Iran nuclear deal that sent pallets of unmarked cash to the world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism.

Biden claimed Iraq would be “one of the greatest achievements” of the Obama Administration just a few years before the rise of ISIS.

Biden failed to provide lethal aide to Ukraine in the face of Russia’s invasion of Crimea.

Biden failed to effectively counter Russia’s interference in the 2016 election, with even his fellow Democrats admitting Biden “choked.”

Biden failed to unite our country, with 69% of Americans – the all-time high – saying that race relations were mostly bad when Biden left office.

Biden failed to stop illegal immigration, instead supporting mass amnesty and policies that encouraged more people to cross our borders illegally.

Biden made the opioid crisis worse. Biden helped pass a government takeover of health care, which led to skyrocketing premiums, higher deductibles, fewer choices, and millions of Americans had t