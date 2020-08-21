Florida Department Of Law Enforcement Probing Police Involved Shooting In Miami-Dade County After Man With Machete Charges Towards Officers

Arriving officers immediately attempted to de-escalate the situation by repeatedly giving the subject commands to drop the machete. The subject refused to comply, and charged towards one of the officers. The officer discharged his firearm and struck the subject.

MIAMI, FL – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating a shooting that involved an officer from the Miami-Dade Police Department and resulted in an armed subject injured. According to investigators, reports were received of a man armed with a machete walking along the street and threatening pedestrians.

Arriving officers immediately attempted to de-escalate the situation by repeatedly giving the subject commands to drop the machete. The subject refused to comply, and charged towards one of the officers. The officer discharged his firearm and struck the subject. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and transported the subject to Kendall Regional Trauma Center, where he is listed in stable condition. The officer was not injured during the incident. Charges for the subject are pending.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact CrimeStoppers (305)471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477

Visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select “Give a Tip”