EducationLocalPress Releases

Flagler County Sheriff’s Office Prepares for Traffic Safety as School Resumes Reminds Parents to Stay Engaged with Online Activity

By Jessica Mcfadyen
[ADVERTISEMENT] Amazon Best Sellers: Most Popular Books Based On Sales (Updated Hourly)

School Resumes
From left: Chief Bovino, Deputy Williams and K-9 Jax, Deputy Landi, Sgt. Ragazzo, Cpl. Daily, Deputy Champion, Deputy Towns, DFC Malheiros, Deputy Held, Sheriff Staly, Cmdr. Reynolds, Deputy Erlandson, Deputy Lilavois, Deputy Alecrim, Deputy Agata, and Deputy Cooper.

BUNNELL, FL – Flagler Schools begin in-person and virtual classes on Monday, August 24th. School zones will be in effect and there will be more pedestrians on residential roads near bus stops. The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) will have increased patrols in school zones and bus stops throughout the county from August 24th through September 4th to help get the school year off to a safe start.

The increased law enforcement presence will serve as a reminder to the community that school is starting and drivers need to be aware of an increase in pedestrian and bicycle traffic within school zones and residential areas and bus stops. Remember, under Florida law it is a primary traffic violation to text or talk on a phone you are holding in a school or construction zone.

“After the longest Spring Break in history, Flagler Schools’ students are returning to class,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “We want to start this school year off on the right foot and that means everyone should be driving free from distractions and staying alert. Deputies from all units including traffic, K-9, C.O.P.s and school resource deputies (SRDs) will be working to ensure safety.”

Each Flagler County public school has an assigned school resource deputy (SRD) that will be on campus at all times while school is in session. Each high school will have two SRDs at all times. Get to know your student’s SRD by visiting our website: http://www.flaglersheriff.com/srd

Stay connected with The Published Reporter® - like/follow us: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter - thank you!

In addition to SRD presence on each school campus, proactive patrols will continue throughout the school year. Traffic Units will monitor the school zones on a regular basis throughout the school year.

“As we start another school year, please take a few minutes to talk to your child about acceptable online activity,” Sheriff Staly continued. “Stay engaged with what they’re doing online. Remind them that their words matter and it is NEVER okay to threaten another person, even if it’s ‘just a joke.’ We have a zero tolerance policy in Flagler County, and all threats will be taken seriously.”

Any suspicious persons, vehicles, or activity should always be reported to 9-1-1 or the non-emergency line 386-313-4911 immediately.

Comment via Facebook

Disclaimer: News articles on this site contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself or the views of the owners of The Published Reporter®. Any charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and fact checking policies, in addition to our terms of service.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Charlotte County Man, Jason Depretis, 42, Lies About Cancer…

Jessica Mcfadyen

Daytona Beach Mother and Toddler Share Bond Over Surgery to…

Jessica Mcfadyen

COPS: Two Suspects Wanted for Using Multiple Stolen Credit…

Joe Mcdermott
1 of 276