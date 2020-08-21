CrimeLocalSociety

FINDING A KILLER: Lee County Connections Could Help Solve North Port Murder Of Javaris Miller; Cash Reward up to $3,000 By Crime Stoppers

By Jessica Mcfadyen
[ADVERTISEMENT] Amazon Best Sellers: Most Popular Books Based On Sales (Updated Hourly)

FINDING A KILLER

NORTH PORT, FL – The murder of a Lehigh Acres man in North Port five months ago remains unsolved, but investigators and Crime Stoppers are hopeful that connections in Lee County could be key to finding a killer.

According to authorities, in the early morning hours of March 7, 2020, Javaris Miller was driving southbound on I-75 after leaving a club called “The Hall” in Palmetto, FL. Around 3:30 a.m., while approaching the Sumter Boulevard exit in North Port, someone shot at the car Miller was driving and killed the 22 year old. A witness reported that two vehicles were chasing Miller on I-75 moments before the shooting. As the investigation has progressed, detectives believe that Miller was targeted by a group of men from Lee County who they believe are responsible for his death.

Anyone familiar with Miller who may have first or second hand information about the March murder is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000. Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or on the P3Tps mobile app.

Comment via Facebook

Disclaimer: News articles on this site contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself or the views of the owners of The Published Reporter®. Any charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and fact checking policies, in addition to our terms of service.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Charlotte County Man, Jason Depretis, 42, Lies About Cancer…

Jessica Mcfadyen

Republican NYS Senate Candidate David Franklin: Blasting His…

Robert Golomb

Daytona Beach Mother and Toddler Share Bond Over Surgery to…

Jessica Mcfadyen
1 of 507