FINDING A KILLER: Lee County Connections Could Help Solve North Port Murder Of Javaris Miller; Cash Reward up to $3,000 By Crime Stoppers

NORTH PORT, FL – The murder of a Lehigh Acres man in North Port five months ago remains unsolved, but investigators and Crime Stoppers are hopeful that connections in Lee County could be key to finding a killer.

According to authorities, in the early morning hours of March 7, 2020, Javaris Miller was driving southbound on I-75 after leaving a club called “The Hall” in Palmetto, FL. Around 3:30 a.m., while approaching the Sumter Boulevard exit in North Port, someone shot at the car Miller was driving and killed the 22 year old. A witness reported that two vehicles were chasing Miller on I-75 moments before the shooting. As the investigation has progressed, detectives believe that Miller was targeted by a group of men from Lee County who they believe are responsible for his death.

Anyone familiar with Miller who may have first or second hand information about the March murder is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000. Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or on the P3Tps mobile app.