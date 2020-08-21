Detectives Arrest Two Teens for Lehigh Acres Crime

Deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit responded and swiftly located the driver and her accomplice. The two teens were named in the report but are being redacted by The Published Reporter editors due to their age.

LEHIGH ACRES, FL – On Wednesday, August 19th, Lee County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Oregon Road, Lehigh Acres, in reference to a shooting into an occupied dwelling. Within hours of this violent act, two suspects were arrested and taken off of Lee County streets.

Deputies responded to the residence on Oregon Road and subsequently requested the presence of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Unit. Detectives assumed the investigation and learned that an altercation took place that resulted in several rounds of ammunition being fired into the residence, also striking a vehicle. The suspects then fled the scene.

Utilizing thorough investigative techniques, detectives were able to identify a black SUV that was believed to be involved in the shooting. A short time later, deputies located that black SUV, which had been previously reported as stolen, and attempted a traffic stop on it. It was then that the occupants fled the area. Deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit responded and swiftly located the driver of the SUV, Josie, 16.

“Our deputies and Violent Crimes detectives should be commended for their immediate action,” stated Sheriff Carmine Marceno. “They wasted no time, quickly locating the suspects within hours! I couldn’t be more proud of my team.”

Detectives arrested and charged her with robbery with a firearm, grand theft auto, and resisting without violence. A second suspect was later identified as Junior, 16. After an extensive search, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office located and arrested him, and he is currently awaiting transfer to the Lee County Jail. Junior has been charged with robbery with a firearm.

The two teens were named in the report but are being redacted by The Published Reporter editors due to their age.