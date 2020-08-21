CrimeLocalSociety

Broward Homicide Detectives Release Surveillance Video of Suspected Killer Hoping To Pry Loose Vital Clue In Murder of Fort Lauderdale Man

By Joe Mcdermott
[ADVERTISEMENT] Amazon Best Sellers: Most Popular Books Based On Sales (Updated Hourly)

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives need the public’s help to identify an armed suspect suspected of shooting and killing a man on Tuesday afternoon. Investigators are hoping the release of surveillance video of the aftermath of the killing will pry loose a vital clue from the community to solve the murder of William Bland Jr of Fort Lauderdale. 

The video shows Bland’s silver Chevy Cavalier pull into an Exxon gas station at 610 N.W. 27th Ave. in unincorporated Central Broward shortly before 3 p.m. on Tuesday. At the same time, a driver in a white, U-Haul truck sped into the gas station from a different entrance. The driver of the truck exited the vehicle while armed with a gun and purposefully walked toward the direction of the victim’s car before returning to his vehicle. The driver of the truck then drove out of the gas station, heading south on Northwest 27th Avenue. 

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to the location and rushed Bland to an area hospital, where he died. Investigators believe Bland was shot prior to entering the gas station, but it’s unclear where the shooting happened or what led to it.

Anyone with information on the identity of the gunman or the circumstances of the shooting is asked to contact Detective Millie Palushaj at 954-321-4226. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.

Comment via Facebook

Disclaimer: News articles on this site contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself or the views of the owners of The Published Reporter®. Any charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and fact checking policies, in addition to our terms of service.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Charlotte County Man, Jason Depretis, 42, Lies About Cancer…

Jessica Mcfadyen

Republican NYS Senate Candidate David Franklin: Blasting His…

Robert Golomb

Daytona Beach Mother and Toddler Share Bond Over Surgery to…

Jessica Mcfadyen
1 of 503