Broward Homicide Detectives Release Surveillance Video of Suspected Killer Hoping To Pry Loose Vital Clue In Murder of Fort Lauderdale Man

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives need the public’s help to identify an armed suspect suspected of shooting and killing a man on Tuesday afternoon. Investigators are hoping the release of surveillance video of the aftermath of the killing will pry loose a vital clue from the community to solve the murder of William Bland Jr of Fort Lauderdale.

The video shows Bland’s silver Chevy Cavalier pull into an Exxon gas station at 610 N.W. 27th Ave. in unincorporated Central Broward shortly before 3 p.m. on Tuesday. At the same time, a driver in a white, U-Haul truck sped into the gas station from a different entrance. The driver of the truck exited the vehicle while armed with a gun and purposefully walked toward the direction of the victim’s car before returning to his vehicle. The driver of the truck then drove out of the gas station, heading south on Northwest 27th Avenue.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to the location and rushed Bland to an area hospital, where he died. Investigators believe Bland was shot prior to entering the gas station, but it’s unclear where the shooting happened or what led to it.

Anyone with information on the identity of the gunman or the circumstances of the shooting is asked to contact Detective Millie Palushaj at 954-321-4226. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.