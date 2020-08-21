American Principles Project, Washington, D.C. Nonprofit, Says Big Tech May Be Violating Campaign Finance Law in Censoring Laura Loomer

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A Washington, D.C. nonprofit has written a letter asking the Federal Election to determine whether Twitter and other tech platforms are making a contribution to political candidates when they allow them to use their services while banning their political opponents.
The American Principles Project (APP), a conservative think tank based out of Arlington, Virgina, has issued a written notice to the Federal Election Commission (FEC) about Congressional candidate Laura Loomer.
“Under normal circumstances, it would arguably be well within those companies’ rights to take this action,” wrote Jon Schweppe, director of government affairs at APP. “But given that Loomer is now a major party nominee for U.S. Congress, a reassessment may be warranted.”
Loomer, who this week clinched the Republican nomination in Florida’s 21st Congressional District, has been kicked off major platforms that include Instagram, PayPal and Venmo for making incendiary and anti-Muslim remarks online.