CrimeLocalSociety

Charlotte County Man, Jason Depretis, 42, Lies About Cancer Diagnosis, Raises Over $85,000; Created GoFundMe and Facebook Fundraisers

By Jessica Mcfadyen
[ADVERTISEMENT] Amazon Best Sellers: Most Popular Books Based On Sales (Updated Hourly)

Jason F. Depretis, 42
Jason F. Depretis, 42, was arrested by North Port Police August 11th and is currently being extradited to Charlotte County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

NORTH PORT, FL – A North Port man accused of scamming a local Charlotte County business, and others, by creating fictitious fundraisers, and fraudulent medical bills. Jason F. Depretis, 42, is charged with scheme to defraud 50k or more after fabricating medical documents from numerous medical providers claiming he had a severe form of cancer. Legitimately concerned family members and friends created two GoFundMe accounts and one Facebook Fundraiser account with the purpose of collecting donations for Jason’s cancer treatments.

A local business and employer of Depretis’s family member, noticed a need when a cash advance was requested and offered to help the family. This family member, who had also given Depretis large amounts of money, was attempting to assist with the cost of his cancer treatment. From October 2019 to January 2020, the business owner received 229 pages of documents consisting of letters, bills, and invoices from several different medical providers. At the time, the owner would then supply the cash to cover the provided medical expenses.

After awhile, the business grew suspicious as Depretis seemed healthy. A business representative suggested to accompany Depretis to pay the bills on his behalf, in person, and directly to the providers. It was then, that Depretis seemed agitated and would not allow the company representative inside with him, stating this would be a violation of HIPAA.

The representative arrived on location prior to Depretis and attempted to pay the outstanding bills. It was then, that the business discovered Jason Depretis was not a patient of any of the respective medical providers of which they had received documents from. The business representative followed Jason Depretis to several other providers all with the same outcome. There is no record of Jason Drepetis and no outstanding medical bills.

Stay connected with The Published Reporter® - like/follow us: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter - thank you!

Economic Crimes detectives were contacted and after a thorough investigation, a warrant was obtained for his arrest. Detectives discovered that all 229 documents were counterfeit and were created fraudulently by Depretis. Detectives confirmed that Jason F. Depretis received over $85,000 in donations through various means. Depretis was arrested by North Port Police August 11th and is currently being extradited to Charlotte County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

“This type of deceit is immoral, and deceives by pulling on the heartstrings. Unfortunately, that’s what scammers do best. It’s important to stay vigilant and trust your gut when the situation just doesn’t add up.”

SHERIFF BILL PRUMMELL

If you have any information regarding fraudulent activity, please contact the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at 941-639-0013.

Comment via Facebook

Disclaimer: News articles on this site contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself or the views of the owners of The Published Reporter®. Any charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and fact checking policies, in addition to our terms of service.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Brooksville Stabbing Leads to Homicide Arrest in Hernando…

Jessica Mcfadyen

Two Ocala Teens Arrested For Making An Explosive Device;…

Jessica Mcfadyen

Palm Coast Sheriff’s Detectives Seek Shooting Suspect from…

Jessica Mcfadyen
1 of 501