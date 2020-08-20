Marion County Sheriff’s Major Crimes Detectives Investigating Early Morning Shooting Death Near Intersection of NW 65th Street and NW 15th Avenue

When Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the incident location, they observed a deceased individual with gunshot wounds. At this time, the victim’s information is not being released pending a next-of-kin notification. Facebook; MCSO, File photo.

OCALA, FL – On Thursday, August 20, 2020, at approximately 12:15am, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office received a call for service in reference to shots fired near the intersection of NW 65th Street and NW 15th Avenue.

When Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the incident location, they observed a deceased individual with gunshot wounds. At this time, the victim’s information is not being released pending a next-of-kin notification.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes detectives are actively investigating the death and are asking for anyone with information to come forward. If you have any knowledge about the incident that occurred, please call Crime Stoppers of Marion County at (352) 368-7867. When calling Crime Stoppers, please reference 20-54 in your tip and you may be eligible for a cash reward.