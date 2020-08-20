CrimeLocalSports

COPS: Two Suspects Wanted for Using Multiple Stolen Credit Cards at local Stores In Greenacres, West Palm Beach Area, Walgreens and Walmart

By Joe Mcdermott
GREENACRES, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the local community to identify suspects they say are wanted for using multiple stolen credit cards at local stores. These incidents occurred on August 13, 2020.

According to Palm Beach County authorities, the suspects pictured used stolen credit cards at both Walgreens and Walmart located in Greenacres and Walmart located on Belvedere Road and Military Trail. Detectives believe these suspects also committed vehicle burglaries in the Island at River Bridge development, located at Forest Hill Blvd and Jog Road.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain ANONYMOUS by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®.

