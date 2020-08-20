Palm Coast Sheriff’s Detectives Seek Shooting Suspect from May 2020 Shooting; Reward Up to $5,000 for Information Leading to an Arrest

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly: “Today we’re asking for the community’s help in a case we’ve been investigating since May 26, 2020. If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS (8477). You could be eligible for a reward up to $5,000.”

PALM COAST, FL – During the early morning hours of May 26, 2020, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) Community Policing Division responded to the area of Rockefeller Drive for a shooting. The victim, an adult female who had just arrived at a residence in the area, reported that she was shot at multiple times shortly after exiting her vehicle. At least one round struck the victim in the leg, knocking her to the ground.

The shooter was described only as a “younger” black male in his teens or twenties, wearing a dark colored shirt, red “Abercrombie type” shorts, and a red bandana. After the shooting, the suspect took off running towards Rolling Sands Drive. No vehicle was seen in the immediate area.

It is unknown at this time if the victim was the intended target of the shooter and there is no indication that the shooting was the result of an attempted robbery. The victim is not known to have had any recent disagreements or enemies, has no criminal history, and has no gang associations.

While detectives are actively investigating the case and awaiting the processing of evidence and search warrants, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office is now seeking the assistance of the community. There is now a reward up to $5,000 for any information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of anyone involved in the shooting.

“We need the community’s help in tracking down this shooter,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers. Help us get justice for this victim.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 1-888-277-TIPS (8477). You could be eligible for a reward up to $5,000. Tips can also be sent directly to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office via email at Tips@flaglersheriff.com. Case agent Detective Agustin Rodriguez can be reached at ARodriguez@flaglersheriff.com, at (386) 313-2131, or (386) 313-4911.