CrimeLocalSociety

Detectives In Route To Investigate Shooting On Lake Arjaro Drive in West Palm Beach; Female Transported to Local Hospital for Treatment

By Joe Mcdermott
[ADVERTISEMENT] Amazon Best Sellers: Most Popular Books Based On Sales (Updated Hourly)

Shooting
Upon arrival deputies located a female suffering from gunshot wounds. The female was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Her condition is unknown at this time.

UPDATE 8/20/2020 8:37 PM: The victim is in stable condition.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – Deputies responded to a shooting in the 4700 block of Lake Arjaro Drive in West Palm Beach. Upon arrival deputies located a female suffering from gunshot wounds. The female was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division are in route to investigate further. Motive and suspect information is unknown at this time. More information will be released when it is available.

UPDATE 8/20/2020 8:37 PM: The victim is in stable condition.

Stay connected with The Published Reporter® - like/follow us: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter - thank you!
Comment via Facebook

Disclaimer: News articles on this site contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself or the views of the owners of The Published Reporter®. Any charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and fact checking policies, in addition to our terms of service.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Florida Department of Law Enforcement Probing Fatal Deputy…

Jessica Mcfadyen

Brooksville Stabbing Leads to Homicide Arrest in Hernando…

Jessica Mcfadyen

Two Ocala Teens Arrested For Making An Explosive Device;…

Jessica Mcfadyen
1 of 505