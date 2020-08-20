Detectives In Route To Investigate Shooting On Lake Arjaro Drive in West Palm Beach; Female Transported to Local Hospital for Treatment

UPDATE 8/20/2020 8:37 PM: The victim is in stable condition.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – Deputies responded to a shooting in the 4700 block of Lake Arjaro Drive in West Palm Beach. Upon arrival deputies located a female suffering from gunshot wounds. The female was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division are in route to investigate further. Motive and suspect information is unknown at this time. More information will be released when it is available.

