DeLand Pawn Shop Owner Arrested Again for Operating Without License, Dealing In Stolen Property, Both Felonies

Mark Costantine, 40, has again been arrested by Volusia sheriff’s detectives. Costantine was transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail where he is being held with no bail allowed. A bond revocation was also requested.

DELAND, FL – Eight months after being arrested for operating a pawn shop without a license, DeLand pawn shop owner Mark Costantine has again been arrested by Volusia sheriff’s detectives.

Costantine, 40, was arrested Thursday at 12:20 p.m. at #1 Gold Buyers, 209 S. Spring Garden Avenue in DeLand. He is charged with engaging in a pawnbroker business without a license and dealing in stolen property, both felonies.

Sheriff’s detectives investigated Costantine in 2018 and 2019. Following their investigation, he was arrested Dec. 18, 2019, and charged with operating without a license.

Recently, detectives discovered that Costantine has continued to trade in pawns since his December arrest. An investigation began a week ago and detectives confirmed that this individual has returned to engaging in behavior as a pawn broker without a license.

In addition, detectives located items listed for sale that were consistent with organized racketeering activity, retail theft and trafficking in stolen property. None of the items had a transaction form in the pawn database and were not in the business when detectives executed a search warrant in December 2019.

