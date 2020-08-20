DeLand Pawn Shop Owner Arrested Again for Operating Without License, Dealing In Stolen Property, Both Felonies

DELAND, FL – Eight months after being arrested for operating a pawn shop without a license, DeLand pawn shop owner Mark Costantine has again been arrested by Volusia sheriff’s detectives.
Costantine, 40, was arrested Thursday at 12:20 p.m. at #1 Gold Buyers, 209 S. Spring Garden Avenue in DeLand. He is charged with engaging in a pawnbroker business without a license and dealing in stolen property, both felonies.
Sheriff’s detectives investigated Costantine in 2018 and 2019. Following their investigation, he was arrested Dec. 18, 2019, and charged with operating without a license.
Recently, detectives discovered that Costantine has continued to trade in pawns since his December arrest. An investigation began a week ago and detectives confirmed that this individual has returned to engaging in behavior as a pawn broker without a license.
In addition, detectives located items listed for sale that were consistent with organized racketeering activity, retail theft and trafficking in stolen property. None of the items had a transaction form in the pawn database and were not in the business when detectives executed a search warrant in December 2019.
Costantine was transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail where he is being held with no bail allowed. A bond revocation was also requested.