Broward Sheriff’sHomicide Sergeant Spots Suspect Who Fled Shooting That Killed Homeless Man in Pompano Beach Last Week

By Joe Mcdermott
Ruddy Germain, 35, of Pompano Beach faces one count of second degree murder.

POMPANO BEACH, FL – A Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide sergeant spotted a suspect who fled after he shot and killed a homeless man in Pompano Beach last week. Through video surveillance and witnesses, homicide detectives were able to identify the suspect as Ruddy Germain.

On Wednesday, August 19, shortly after 7 p.m., Homicide Sergeant Kevin Forsberg was conducting surveillance in the 400 block of Northeast 22nd Avenue in Pompano Beach when he observed Germain walking and took him into custody.

At approximately 9:38 p.m. on Tuesday, August 11, Broward County Regional Communications received a call in reference to a shooting between the Burger King and 7-Eleven on North Federal Highway in Pompano Beach. A subsequent call was received at approximately 9:41 p.m. in reference to the shooting at 14 N. Federal Highway. 

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded, and upon their arrival, they located a victim, identified as Joseph Surace, suffering from a gunshot. Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded and transported Surace to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced deceased. 

Further investigation revealed that Surace and Germain knew each other and were involved in a verbal altercation, which led to the shooting.
Germain faces one count of second degree murder.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®.

