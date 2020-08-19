New York BLM Leader Refuses to Answer Simple Question on Whether He Supports Looting and Stealing During Interview with Martha MacCallum

During an interview on Fox News with Martha MacCallum Tuesday night, far-left Black Lives Matter leader, Hawk Newsome, 43, compared the US government to ‘terrorists’, as he defended protesters and looters during the George Floyd protests across the country.

NEW YORK, NY – During an interview on Fox News with Martha MacCallum Tuesday night, far-left Black Lives Matter leader, Hawk Newsome, 43, compared the US government to ‘terrorists’, as he defended protesters and looters during the George Floyd protests across the country. Newsome also failed to answer many of MacCallum’s questions consistently interjecting and ignoring questions including whether he supported a Black Lives Matter leader in Chicago who said she doesn’t care about looting and stealing calling it reparations.

In the heated exchange, MacCallum played a video of Black Lives Matter organizer Ariel Atkins discussing looting as a form of protest saying, “I don’t care if someone decides to loot a Gucci or a Macy’s or a Nike store, because that makes sure that person eats, that makes sure that person has clothes. That is reparations,” Atkins said.

Newsome was eventually cut from the interview after a frustrated MacCallum could not get him to respond in an orderly dialog on the issues saying “You’re not even answering my question, which is whether you think it is OK to take away peoples livelihood because you deserve the stuff that is in the broken window” she said adding “You’re having a circular conversation. You don’t want to answer questions about looting and stealing and breaking windows,” before he was cut off the air.

Newsome serves as President and Co-Founder of Black Lives Matter of Greater New York, a direct-action protest organization that claims to support the liberation of the black community from racist oppression. Newsome also stated regarding reparations, that “if you want to do something about reparations, cut the check” he said..