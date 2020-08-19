CrimeLocalSociety

SILVER ALERT: Marion County Sheriff’s Office Asking Public for Assistance in Locating Mack Arthur Thomas Last Seen In Ocala

By Jessica Mcfadyen
MACK ARTHUR THOMAS
Mr. Mack Arthur Thomas who was last seen at his residence of 6016 SW 89th Street Road, Ocala, at 8:00 am on August 19, 2020. A Silver Alert has been issued. If you have any information about Mr. Thomas’s whereabouts, please call 911.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance in locating Mr. Mack Arthur Thomas who was last seen at his residence of 6016 SW 89th Street Road, Ocala, at 8:00 am on August 19, 2020. Thomas was wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans and left the location in a white Lexus SUV bearing Florida tag IC41EE. According to the report, Thomas has Alzheimer’s and his family is concerned for his well-being. A Silver Alert has been issued. If you have any information about Mr. Thomas’s whereabouts, please call 911.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

