SILVER ALERT: Marion County Sheriff’s Office Asking Public for Assistance in Locating Mack Arthur Thomas Last Seen In Ocala

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance in locating Mr. Mack Arthur Thomas who was last seen at his residence of 6016 SW 89th Street Road, Ocala, at 8:00 am on August 19, 2020. Thomas was wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans and left the location in a white Lexus SUV bearing Florida tag IC41EE. According to the report, Thomas has Alzheimer’s and his family is concerned for his well-being. A Silver Alert has been issued. If you have any information about Mr. Thomas’s whereabouts, please call 911.