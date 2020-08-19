Illegal Guatemalan Migrant Arrested For Capital Sex Battery On An 8-Year-Old In Ocala Florida; No Bail Offered Due To Flight Risk, Affidavit Says

Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) arrested 21-year-old construction worker, Alonzo Diego Cristobal, a Guatemalan migrant, for capital sexual battery on a victim under 12-years-old. Due to the defendant not being a legal citizen and presenting a flight risk, as well as the allegations of the crime presenting a danger to the community, he was held without bond, records show.

OCALA, FL – According to a probable cause affidavit and arrest records, on Sunday, August 16, 2020, Detective Sutliff with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) arrested 21-year-old construction worker, Alonzo Diego Cristobal, a Guatemalan migrant, for capital sexual battery on a victim under 12-years-old.

According to authorities, on Saturday, August 15, 2020, Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call for service in reference to allegations of a sex offense that had just occurred. Upon arrival, Alonzo Cristobal was detained while the investigation was under way. Deputies then made contact with the juvenile victim, her mother and her uncle. The juvenile victim’s mother stated she went to check on the victim and upon entering the bedroom, she witnessed Cristobal pulling up his pants and fastening his belt. She immediately questioned the juvenile victim about what occurred and the victim advised Cristobal entered her room, got into the same bed, covered the victim’s mouth, and began to sexually batter the juvenile victim attempting to penetrate her.

Due to the allegations provided by the victim and the victim’s mother, Detective Sutliff responded to the scene and continued to investigate the incident. Detective Sutliff confirmed the statements the victim had made with the victim’s mother and then spoke with the victim’s uncle. The victim’s uncle advised he attempted to restrain Cristobal after the incident happened and Cristobal offered him $3,000.00 to release him, which the victim’s uncle refused. Detective Sutliff then questioned Cristobal and he denied all allegations, but previous statements and physical evidence contradicted his story.

Alonzo Cristobal was placed under arrest for one count of Capital Sexual Battery on a Victim under 12-years-old and transported to the Marion County Jail. It is believed that Cristobal may have other victims. If you are a victim, or know of a victim of Alonzo Cristobal, please contact Detective Sutliff at (352) 368-3546.

Due to the defendant not being a legal citizen and presenting a flight risk, as well as the allegations of the crime presenting a danger to the community, the defendant was held without bond, state records show.