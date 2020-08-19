CrimeLocalSociety

Dangerous Suspect, Dwayne Elius Simon Jr, 25, of West Palm Beach Charged With Armed Robbery and Shooting at Lake Park Gas Station

By Joe Mcdermott
[ADVERTISEMENT] Amazon Best Sellers: Most Popular Books Based On Sales (Updated Hourly)

Dwayne Elius Simon Jr
Police say that Dwayne Elius Simon Jr, 25, of West Palm Beach, is the man captured in surveillance photos from a robbery that took place in Lake Park on August 12, 2020 at 11:20 pm. He is being held in jail on a $300,000.00 bond.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – A West Palm Beach man is in jail on charges of murder, armed robbery, weapons possession, resisting arrest, eluding police as well as several traffic infractions. Police say that Dwayne Elius Simon Jr, 25, of West Palm Beach, is the man captured in surveillance photos from a robbery that took place in Lake Park on August 12, 2020 at 11:20 pm. 

According to detectives, Simon entered the Mobil gas station located in he 900 block of 10th Street in Lake Park and held the clerk at gunpoint while demanding he open the company safe. A struggle ensued and the suspect fired striking the clerk in the upper thigh. The clerk was transported to a local hospital where he was expected to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. 

Dangerous

Dwayne was described as being a dangerous suspect who was bald, in his late twenties to early thirties, approximately 6’ to 6’02” and slender build. His charges are listed as Robbery – With Firearm, Homicide – Murder Dangerous Depraved Wo Premeditation, Possession Of Weapon – Or Ammo By Convicted Fla Felon, Resist Officer – Flee Elude Leo With Lights Siren Active, Resist Officer – Flee Elude Leo With Lights Siren Active, Moving Traffic Viol – Reckless Driving 1st Off, Moving Traffic Viol – Reckless Driving 1st Off.

His bond for all charges collectively is $300,000.00. According to Florida State Prison records, Simon has served time for weapons offences in 2015 and 2017. He was released from Florida State prison in April of 2019.

Comment via Facebook

Disclaimer: News articles on this site contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself or the views of the owners of The Published Reporter®. Any charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and fact checking policies, in addition to our terms of service.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

How A Biden Harris Win Would Decimate Our Economy And Only…

Chuck Lehmann

Petition Demands Emergency Action to Supply PPE

Andrea Sears

Beacon Lake Enters Two Model Homes By Dream Finders Homes…

George McGregor
1 of 496