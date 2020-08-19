CrimeLocalSociety

Broward Detectives Need Public’s Assistance In Locating Missing Woman

By Joe Mcdermott
[ADVERTISEMENT] Amazon Best Sellers: Most Popular Books Based On Sales (Updated Hourly)

Tonia McDonald

POMPANO BEACH, FL – The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 42-year-old Tonia McDonald. According to Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives, McDonald was last seen around 5 p.m. Tuesday, August 18 in a 2002 gray Chevy Suburban with Florida tag LKFZ75 near the area of 2855 West McNab Road in Pompano Beach. 

McDonald is approximately 5 feet 2 inches tall, 170 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a black tank top and black pants. 
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Sergeant Kami Floyd with Broward Sheriff’s Office’s Missing Persons Unit at 954-321-4877.

Comment via Facebook

Disclaimer: News articles on this site contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself or the views of the owners of The Published Reporter®. Any charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and fact checking policies, in addition to our terms of service.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Trump Throws the Penalty Flag Against Bigotry on the Yale…

Alan Bergstein

How A Biden Harris Win Would Decimate Our Economy And Only…

Chuck Lehmann

Petition Demands Emergency Action to Supply PPE

Andrea Sears
1 of 501