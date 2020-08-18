Volusia Detectives Investigating After Man, 75, Dies From Balcony Fall at New Smyrna Beach Condominium

he victim, John Cheney of Oviedo, 75, and his wife were staying at their condo, Surfside Condominiums at 4831 Saxon Drive, on Monday afternoon. Shortly before 5 p.m., Cheney complained of not feeling well and went to take a nap in the bedroom.

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL – According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, detectives are investigating an incident where a 75-year-old man died in a fall from the third-floor balcony of a New Smyrna Beach condominium.

The victim, John Cheney of Oviedo, and his wife were staying at their condo, Surfside Condominiums at 4831 Saxon Drive, on Monday afternoon. Shortly before 5 p.m., Cheney complained of not feeling well and went to take a nap in the bedroom.

Thirty minutes later, his wife went to check on him and discovered the bedroom’s balcony door open and Cheney missing. She notified her family, walked out onto the balcony and spotted her husband lying face down in the parking lot. Volusia County Fire Services pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.

Sheriff’s deputies and detectives are investigating the death. No signs of foul play were found at the scene. The Volusia County Medical Examiner’s Office is also investigating. More information will be released when it becomes available.