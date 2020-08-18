CrimeLocalSociety

Volusia Detectives Investigating After Man, 75, Dies From Balcony Fall at New Smyrna Beach Condominium

By Jessica Mcfadyen
[ADVERTISEMENT] Amazon Best Sellers: Most Popular Books Based On Sales (Updated Hourly)

Surfside Condominiums
he victim, John Cheney of Oviedo, 75, and his wife were staying at their condo, Surfside Condominiums at 4831 Saxon Drive, on Monday afternoon. Shortly before 5 p.m., Cheney complained of not feeling well and went to take a nap in the bedroom.

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL – According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, detectives are investigating an incident where a 75-year-old man died in a fall from the third-floor balcony of a New Smyrna Beach condominium.

The victim, John Cheney of Oviedo, and his wife were staying at their condo, Surfside Condominiums at 4831 Saxon Drive, on Monday afternoon. Shortly before 5 p.m., Cheney complained of not feeling well and went to take a nap in the bedroom.

Thirty minutes later, his wife went to check on him and discovered the bedroom’s balcony door open and Cheney missing. She notified her family, walked out onto the balcony and spotted her husband lying face down in the parking lot. Volusia County Fire Services pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.

Sheriff’s deputies and detectives are investigating the death. No signs of foul play were found at the scene. The Volusia County Medical Examiner’s Office is also investigating. More information will be released when it becomes available.

Comment via Facebook

Disclaimer: News articles on this site contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself or the views of the owners of The Published Reporter®. Any charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and fact checking policies, in addition to our terms of service.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

DISTURBING: Deltona Man Arrested On 20 Counts of Child Porn;…

Jessica Mcfadyen

Hunger Persists for Florida Families Under Stalled Stimulus…

Trimmel Gomes

Detectives Investigating Double Shooting in Lake Worth

Joe Mcdermott
1 of 493