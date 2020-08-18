Trump Throws the Penalty Flag Against Bigotry on the Yale University Admission Field

Yale University graduation ceremonies on Commencement Day on May 23, 2016. Yale is a private Ivy League research university in New Haven, Connecticut founded in 1701. The United States Department of Justice alleged Yale discriminates against Asian American and white applicants in its admissions processes from 2000 to 2017.

BOCA RATON, FL – Let’s see if I’ve got this right. To play on a college football, basketball or on any team, you have to compete. You have to be the best of the high school best. Your race is never a consideration. Only your ability and skills take you to wear a college’s sport uniform. But to be admitted now to most universities, your performance in the high school classroom, grades received for academic achievements and your likelihood to do well in “the halls of ivy” are secondary to your color and your race. The more tearful your economic background is, the darker your skin, the more check marks are penciled in for admittance. In other words, there is a selective process for college admissions that smells of discrimination. But, since it’s reverse bias, known as affirmative action, that obvious accepted bias has been getting a mere shrug of the shoulders response from our leaders for decades.



Give President Trump credit for not only shining the light of our Constitution on this practice but by initiating his war on college bigotry by tackling the biggee bigots at Yale University for admitting blacks over more qualified white and Asian kids. His Justice Department sort of sacked the admission quarterbacks of this elite institution for a major loss, not in yardage but in their prestige. That’s where it hurts. The Justice Department played offense with a two-year investigation of this Ivy League school and discovered that, “race is the determinative factor in hundreds of admissions decisions each year, in violation of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964,” the DOJ noted in a press release. “The college must submit a plan of remedy and specify a date for the end of race discrimination.” The government has finally awakened to this disgusting practice of overt discrimination and bias against kids for “being the wrong color.”

Yale, of course, denied these allegations by claiming that the Justice Department made the conclusions before Yale had provided enough information to show that its practices, “absolutely comply with decades of Supreme Court precedent.” Back in 2003, then Associate Justice Sandra Day O’Connor delivered the opinion of the Court in another affirmative action case thusly, “We expect that 25 years from now, the use of racial preferences (that means BIAS) will no longer be necessary to further the interest approved today.” So, the courts once believed that racial bias was OK. And we foolishly were taught in school that our courts utilized the Constitution in its rulings, that judges ruled “fair and square.” We were lied to.

But Trump plays hardball and is fearless in trying to remedy the unfair and illegal practice of using racial preferences in schools, the workplace and the media. He appears to be the lone President who really listened to and understood the words of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., “I look to a day when people will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.” And we’ll humbly add the words... “and their skills, efforts and accomplishments.” Amen to that. Four More Years!