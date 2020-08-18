Laura Loomer Wins Florida Congressional Primary for 21st District

Laura Loomer speaking at her victory ceremony August 18, 2020. Loomer has won her congressional primary, one of six people who sought to represent Florida’s 21st congressional district. Loomer beat Christian Acosta, Elizabeth Felton, Aaron Scanlan, Reba Sherrill and Michael Vilardi in Tuesday’s primary.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – Political activist Laura Loomer has won her congressional primary, according to The New York Times. Loomer is one of six people who sought to represent Florida’s 21st congressional district. Loomer beat Christian Acosta, Elizabeth Felton, Aaron Scanlan, Reba Sherrill and Michael Vilardi in Tuesday’s primary.

Loomer, widely known as a free speech warrior, has now won the battle to face off against 72-year-old Rep. Lois Frankel. Frankel has nearly four decades of experience in Democratic politics, serving for 14 years as a state representative and another eight as mayor of West Palm Beach.

Roger Stone speaking at Laura Loomers victory party. Loomer, widely known as a free speech warrior, has now won the battle to face off against 72-year-old Rep. Lois Frankel. Frankel has nearly four decades of experience in Democratic politics, serving for 14 years as a state representative and another eight as mayor of West Palm Beach.

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R) and former Trump adviser Roger Stone had both endorsed Loomer.

She also has the supports of Jeanine Pirro,

“You must do everything you can to elect Laura Loomer for Congress in Florida. She is the most bright, quick witted candidate I have ever met. She must win. She’s the only one who can take on the squad.” — Jeanine Pirro

LIVE VICTORY SPEECH