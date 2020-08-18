How A Biden Harris Win Would Decimate Our Economy And Only Act As Green Light to Continue Havoc and Destruction Plaguing Our Nation

DELRAY BEACH, FL – Hatred is an emotion that can make formally sane people insane. Ever since Donald Trump was elected, that emotion, hate, has taken over the minds of formally sane people, which included both Democrats and some Republicans (RINO’s).

Never in my long life, have I seen such vitriol directed at a sitting president, mostly phony and uncalled for. From day one, his political enemies have tried to undermine his presidency, starting with the bogus charge of accusing him of colluding with the Russians in the run up to the 2016 election. It took 2 ½ years and $30 million to put that phony charge to rest, even with a “stacked deck” Robert Mueller investigative team, loaded with anti-Trump lawyers.

Next on the vindictive Democrats agenda, after the Mueller probe fizzled out, was the phony impeachment exercise accusing Trump with colluding with the Ukrainian president. Trump again was was cleared by the Senate turning down the overly partisan House impeachment resolution.

Now as we approach the presidential election of 2020, we have the Democrats nominating a presidential ticket of two far left of center party hacks, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. So far, their only platform seems to be “vote for us, Biden/Harris” and not for the “evil” Trump/Pence ticket, not because of the many beneficial policies the Trump Administration has enacted and been responsible for, but for Trump’s personality, character and demeanor that rubs them the wrong way.

After bashing Trump, the two Democrat candidates proclaim that they want to complete the failed Obama Administration attempt at “Transforming America”. In spite of the Chinese COVID-19 virus attack upon us and the rest of the world, our economy is on track for a recovery like before the Chinese virus hit us.

What are the Biden/Harris team proposing to make the United States “better”. Here’s a list:

Initiating a “Green New Deal” that is estimated to cost over $30 trillion over 10 years. Favoring “Open Borders” and giving free health care and free college to illegal aliens. And to stop building the border wall. Doing away with “Fracking” and all fossil fuel use and exploration within 10 years. Raising taxes on all individuals and corporations and re-instituting the regulations that Trump has repealed. Favoring abortion on demand even up to breech (late term abortion), besides continuing the subsidies to Planned Parenthood. Favoring “Sanctuary Cities” and abolishing I.C.E. Promoting the Socialist program of “Medicare for All” and doing away with all private health insurance plans. Confiscating the guns of legal law abiding citizens.

Are these proposals what you favor? These proposals listed above would decimate our economy and be the go ahead to continue the havoc and destruction now being played out around the country under the direction (or lack thereof) of the weak Democrat mayors and governors that run those cities and states, that are under attack by the domestic terrorist organizations of ANTIFA and Black Lives Matter (BLM).

How can supposedly sane people support and encourage the flawed Democrat candidates, all because they personally hate Donald Trump? It’s like “cutting off your nose to spite your face”.

Hatred must be rejected and common sense must be injected back into our political arena. Vote to “Make America Great Again” and not imitate the failed Marxist/Socialist nation states of Cuba and Venezuela. Your vote should go to the Trump/Pence ticket for the good of our country.